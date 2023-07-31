Coroner Identifies Missing Swimmer Recovered in Shem Creek as Elijah Giddiens

A tragic incident occurred over the weekend when a 23-year-old man went missing while swimming off Sullivan’s Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The individual has been identified as Elijah Giddiens, a resident of Charleston.

The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District received a distress call around 3 p.m. on Saturday, reporting a swimmer in distress near station 13. The Coast Guard immediately launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing swimmer. After an extensive search, Giddiens’ body was discovered by the Coast Guard in Shem Creek on Monday morning, around 7:15 a.m.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed Giddiens’ identity and stated that the cause of death is presumed to be drowning. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is currently investigating the incident to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding Giddiens’ disappearance and subsequent death.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the potential dangers associated with swimming in unfamiliar or challenging conditions. It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when engaging in water activities to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

It is also essential for beachgoers to be aware of their surroundings and to promptly report any signs of distress or potential dangers to the appropriate authorities. Timely intervention can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and saving lives.

As the community mourns the loss of Elijah Giddiens, it is a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the need for vigilance when enjoying recreational activities near the water. The incident highlights the critical role played by the Coast Guard, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services in ensuring public safety and responding promptly to emergencies.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Elijah Giddiens during this difficult time. May his tragic loss serve as a reminder to all of us to prioritize safety and make responsible choices when participating in water-related activities..

