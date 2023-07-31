Coroner identifies Ashlee Bailey as driver killed in Westwood crash

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed in a crash in Westwood early Sunday morning. Ashlee Bailey, 32, lost her life as a result of a two-vehicle collision that occurred around 2 a.m. on Harrison Avenue.

According to Cincinnati police, a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling east on Harrison when it veered left of the center line and collided with a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan. Bailey, the driver of the sedan, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries later on.

The driver of the minivan and the passengers in both vehicles were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The exact number of passengers involved in the crash is still unclear. Shockingly, neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, which may have contributed to the severity of their injuries.

At this point, the police have not released any information regarding the identification of the other individuals involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are trying to determine if excessive speed or impairment played a role in the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding it to come forward and contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514. Witnesses’ accounts and any additional evidence may help shed light on the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving. Seatbelts are designed to protect individuals and can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of an accident. It is crucial for drivers and passengers to prioritize their safety by buckling up before hitting the road.

The loss of Ashlee Bailey is undoubtedly a devastating blow to her loved ones. As the investigation continues, the hope is that answers will be found, and steps can be taken to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future..

