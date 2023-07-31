Class 12 student in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district hangs herself due to eve-teasing

A tragic incident took place in Vidishi, Madhya Pradesh, where a class 12 student died by suicide allegedly due to repeated eve-teasing by a youth. The incident occurred in Lateri town, around 90 km from the district headquarters. The accused, identified as Amir, has been arrested and booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police spokesperson, the victim’s family did not initially file a complaint about the eve-teasing. The girl’s father, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, revealed that his daughter hanged herself from a ceiling fan in their house when his wife was out for a medical check-up. He claimed that his daughter was disturbed by the eve-teasing by Amir, which ultimately led her to take such a drastic step. Sadly, she never confided in her family about the problems she was facing.

Following the incident, the victim’s family and locals staged a protest with her body until late in the night. Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav and other officials intervened and pacified the protesters.

This incident highlights the grave issue of eve-teasing, which is a form of sexual harassment that women and girls often face in public spaces. It is essential for society to address this problem seriously and provide a safe environment for women and girls. Awareness campaigns, strict law enforcement, and efforts to change societal attitudes towards women can help prevent such tragic incidents.

It is also crucial for individuals who experience harassment to speak up and report the incidents to the authorities or seek help from support organizations. Creating a supportive environment where victims feel comfortable sharing their experiences is essential in combating eve-teasing and ensuring the safety and well-being of women and girls.

It is hoped that this incident serves as a wake-up call for society to take action against eve-teasing and work towards creating a society where everyone can live without fear of harassment and violence..

