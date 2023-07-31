Chris Wood, Jefferson City MO, Central Bank Head of Mortgage Loan Department, passes away

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Chris Wood, the esteemed Head of Mortgage Loan Department at Central Bank in Jefferson City, MO. While this news has been circulating in several news articles, we must emphasize that it is still a developing story and has not been officially confirmed or validated.

Chris Wood was a highly-respected member of the banking community, known for his exceptional leadership skills and extensive knowledge in the field of mortgage loans. Throughout his career, he made significant contributions to the growth and success of Central Bank, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Born and raised in Jefferson City, Chris was deeply connected to the local community. He was renowned for his unwavering commitment to providing financial support and guidance to countless individuals and families in their pursuit of homeownership. Chris was not only a trusted advisor, but also a compassionate friend to those he served.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Chris was a beloved family man, devoted husband, and caring father. He cherished spending quality time with his loved ones, creating lasting memories and fostering strong bonds. Chris will be remembered for his infectious laughter, kind heart, and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

As the news of Chris Wood’s passing continues to unfold, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy of dedication and compassion serve as an inspiration to all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...