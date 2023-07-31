ByGone Muncie: The Unsolved Murder of William Stall

In the early morning hours of September 5, 1898, tragedy struck the quiet neighborhood of Muncie, Indiana. Joseph Nelson and George Thornburg, employees of the Crystal Lake Ice Company, stumbled upon the lifeless body of William Stall lying in a front yard. Stall had been brutally attacked, with evidence pointing to a blow to the head with a blunt instrument.

William Stall was a relatively unassuming man, known for his quiet demeanor and regular visits to the local saloons. He had lived in Muncie for over ten years, having moved from Greenville, Ohio. Stall’s family consisted of his wife Ardelia, their three adult children, and a few boarders. They lived in the Anthony Park Addition, a residential neighborhood built during the gas boom.

The events leading up to Stall’s murder were pieced together through witness accounts. He had spent the evening at Harry Webster’s Saloon, playing cards and drinking with friends. Stall left the saloon with Charles Hines around 11 p.m. and walked home. However, something seemed to startle him as he turned down Eighth Street, causing him to hurry. Witnesses reported hearing a commotion on Elm Street shortly after midnight, but paid it little attention, as fights were common in the area.

Robbery was initially ruled out as a motive, as Stall’s personal belongings were still in his possession. However, a breakthrough came when a clerk at a local store revealed that Cy Wilkinson, a former boarder of the Stall family, had expressed concerns about being arrested for the crime. Wilkinson was arrested but later released due to lack of evidence.

The case of William Stall’s murder remains unsolved to this day. Coroner Poland concluded that Stall died from a blow to the forehead, but the identity of his attacker remains unknown. The quiet neighborhood was shaken by the brutality of the crime, and the residents lived in fear of a killer in their midst.

Over a century later, the murder of William Stall still captivates the residents of Muncie. The story serves as a reminder of the city’s history and the mysteries that remain unsolved. As the years go by, the tale of William Stall’s murder continues to intrigue and haunt those who hear it..

