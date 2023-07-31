Body of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell found in Tasmanian bushland | Australia news

The body of a 14-year-old girl, Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, has been found in Tasmanian bushland, and police have formally identified her as the victim of a murder. The remains were discovered near Nabowla in the state’s northeast during a large-scale search involving 180 personnel. Christopher Mark Jordan, a 36-year-old man from the nearby town of Scottsdale, has been charged with her murder.

The identification of the remains was made through DNA testing, and Tasmania Police expressed their condolences to Shyanne-Lee’s family. The teenager was last seen alive on the night of April 30th in Launceston near the North Esk River. Her disappearance prompted searches of the river and surrounding areas, but these were ultimately suspended on May 18th.

The search for Shyanne-Lee was reignited based on ongoing investigations and information provided by the public. The police launched the operation in Nabowla, which is approximately 50km northeast of Launceston. It is unclear what led them to focus their efforts in this specific area.

Christopher Mark Jordan, the suspect in the murder, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday but did not enter a plea. He is expected to return to court on August 16th. The details surrounding the motive or circumstances of the murder have not been disclosed.

This tragic case highlights the importance of community involvement in assisting law enforcement agencies in their investigations. The cooperation and information provided by the public played a crucial role in the progress of this case. It also serves as a reminder of the need to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or concerns to the authorities.

The loss of a young life is always a devastating event, and the thoughts and sympathies of the community are with Shyanne-Lee’s family during this difficult time. As the legal process unfolds, it is hoped that justice will be served, and those responsible for this heinous crime will be held accountable..

