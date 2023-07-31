Body found in St. Lawrence River identified as missing Akwesasne man, Casey Oakes

Akwesasne Mohawk Police have identified the body of Casey Oakes, a 30-year-old Akwesasne resident, who was found in the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island on July 3. Oakes was last seen on March 29 boarding a small light-blue boat on the eastern end of Cornwall Island. His disappearance coincided with the discovery of eight bodies in the river, believed to be the result of a failed attempt to enter the United States illegally by boat.

During the search for Oakes, a vessel matching his boat’s description was found near where the eight bodies were discovered. The boat was removed by police and placed in secure storage for further processing. Clothing identified as belonging to Oakes was also found. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service stated that an investigation into Oakes’ death and the deaths of the eight foreign nationals crossing the river by boat in March is ongoing.

The migrants who were found in the river were later identified as two families, one from Romania and the other from India. In April, an intense search for Oakes was conducted by marine units from the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Ontario Provincial Police. The search included divers, air support, and a dry land search by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Emergency Response Team.

Ross Island, where Oakes’ body was found, is located in the Ontario portion of the St. Lawrence River, close to the Quebec side of the waterway. The police are urging anyone with information to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police or submit a secure tip by email.

The investigation into Oakes’ death and the deaths of the eight foreign nationals highlights the dangers associated with illegal border crossings by boat. It serves as a reminder of the risks individuals take in their pursuit of a better life. The authorities continue to work diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding these tragic events and bring closure to the families affected.

It is important to remember and respect the lives lost in these incidents, as well as the efforts of law enforcement agencies involved in the search and investigation..

