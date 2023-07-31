Barry Easton, retired sergeant of Durham Regional Police, passes away in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Barry Easton, a retired sergeant of the Durham Regional Police, passed away in Bowmanville, Ontario. Easton dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community, and his loss is deeply felt by his colleagues and loved ones.

Throughout his career, Easton displayed exemplary dedication and professionalism. He was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to upholding the law. He served as a role model for many younger officers, inspiring them to strive for excellence in their own careers.

Easton was also known for his compassion and empathy towards others. He often went above and beyond the call of duty to help those in need, earning the respect and admiration of both his colleagues and the community he served.

Following his retirement, Easton continued to contribute to his community. He actively participated in various volunteer activities, using his skills and experience to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. Colleagues remember him as a dedicated and compassionate officer, while friends and family cherish the memories they shared with him.

Although Barry Easton may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on. His commitment to justice, his selflessness, and his unwavering dedication to serving others serve as an inspiration to all. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...