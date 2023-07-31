Alcoholic Kills Kin in Bengaluru after Being Told to Mend His Ways – The New Indian Express

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 32-year-old man, who was struggling with alcohol addiction, allegedly murdered his relative. The motive behind the murder was the victim’s advice to the accused to mend his ways or return to his hometown in Jharkhand. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Fagu Oraon, in connection with the crime.

The deceased, Sulendar Oraon, had come to Bengaluru along with his wife to work at a construction site near St. Benedict School in Anchepalya. Sulendar had invited his relative Fagu, who was still in Jharkhand, to come and work with them. Fagu arrived in the city on Thursday morning.

However, things took a grim turn later that evening when Fagu consumed alcohol and vandalized a vehicle by throwing a stone at it. He also got into a physical altercation with the vehicle owner. Sulendar learned about this incident and reprimanded Fagu for his behavior, advising him to change his ways or return to their hometown in Jharkhand.

The next day, on Friday afternoon, an argument erupted between Fagu and Sulendar over the previous day’s incident. Fagu, feeling insulted by Sulendar’s remarks, attacked him with an iron pipe. Fortunately, other workers intervened and stopped Fagu’s assault. They rushed Sulendar to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have taken Fagu into custody and are investigating the case further. The incident has shocked the local community, highlighting the devastating consequences of alcohol addiction and the need for support and rehabilitation for those struggling with substance abuse.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing addiction issues and seeking help before they escalate into tragic outcomes. Alcohol addiction can have severe consequences not only for the individual but also for their loved ones and the community at large. It is crucial to provide support and resources to individuals battling addiction to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future..

