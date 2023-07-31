Abel Bermudez Griego Identified as Man Killed in I-805 Wrong Way Crash

A 57-year-old man from Los Angeles was killed in a wrong-way freeway crash on Wednesday. Abel Bermudez Griego was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 near Camino De La Plaza when an Audi sedan collided head-on with his Honda van. Griego was on his way to Ensenada to see his mother and pick up his daughter for a weekend trip. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Griego’s family described him as a loving father of six and a great guy who was loved by everyone. He worked as a union interior construction worker in La Puente, Los Angeles County. Griego was the sole provider for his mother and youngest sister.

The driver of the Audi sedan, 29-year-old Fernando Goneortiz, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Goneortiz is currently in the hospital with major, but not life-threatening injuries.

Griego’s family is devastated by his loss and hopes for justice for their loved one. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the family’s expenses during this difficult time.

The crash resulted in a Sig Alert, and multiple lanes of southbound I-805 were closed for several hours. The incident is still under investigation by law enforcement.

In light of this tragic event, California Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to be aware of the option to turn back into the U.S. if they miss the last exit on the freeway. They also provided tips for protecting oneself against wrong-way drivers, such as staying in the middle lanes and driving at a safe speed.

The loss of Abel Bermudez Griego is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving. It serves as a call for everyone to prioritize safety on the roads and to never drive under the influence..

