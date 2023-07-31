24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Large Gathering in Pulaski County, Mathew Cameron Carper Identified as Victim

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Fairlawn area of the county. The incident took place at approximately 1 a.m. on Overlook Lane, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Authorities have identified the victim as Mathew Cameron Carper, a resident of Blacksburg. Deputies found Carper inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and provided him with immediate medical attention. He was then transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out among multiple individuals at a large gathering in the area. Shortly after the altercation, a single gunshot was heard, causing people to scatter and flee from the scene.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is now calling on anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was present at the address on Overlook Lane to come forward with any information they may have. They can contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 540-980-7800 or use the anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.

The investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing, and authorities are diligently working to gather evidence and identify any potential suspects involved. The motive behind the altercation and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined.

Incidents of this nature are always tragic and deeply unfortunate. The loss of a young life is devastating for the victim’s family and the community as a whole. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is committed to bringing justice to the situation and ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

As the investigation progresses, it is important for anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts. Cooperation from the community is vital in solving crimes and preventing further incidents from occurring. By working together, we can help bring closure to this case and prevent future acts of violence..

