20-Year-Old Man Charged in Fatal Shooting at Milwaukee Washington Park; Victim Identified as Naquon Henry

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, Triston Brown, is facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man near Washington Park on July 25. Brown now faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and strangulation & suffocation.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a ShotSpotter notification of possible gunshots in the area of Washington Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Naquon Henry, who had been shot near the playground. Officers also spotted a person near the shooting scene who provided a description of the shooter and indicated that he had fled eastbound on Lisbon Avenue.

Shortly after, an officer spotted a person matching the description of the shooter walking east on Lisbon near 34th Street. When the officer attempted to make contact, the person started running. The officer observed the person holding a firearm. Police set up a containment perimeter and eventually located a black bag containing a phone, box of 9mm bullets, and identifiers for Triston Brown.

During the investigation, officers learned that Brown had been involved with a girl who provided information linking him to the homicide. The girl stated that Brown had made threats towards her and that he had strangled her, punched her, and pointed a gun at her before forcing her to go to Washington Park. Brown allegedly used the girl’s phone to lure Henry to the park and shot him multiple times.

During an interview with police, Brown admitted to the recovered gun being his and admitted to getting into a fight with the girl and shooting Henry. However, he claimed to have blacked out and couldn’t recall the number of shots fired.

Brown appeared in Milwaukee County court on July 30, and a cash bond of $250,000 was set.

This incident adds to the growing tally of violence in Milwaukee, where community members are expressing concern and calling for action to address the issue. The tragic events highlight the need for increased efforts to combat gun violence and provide support to communities affected by such incidents..

