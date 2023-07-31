18-year-old Omarion Valenzuela Found Dead Near 5th Street and May Avenue

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of 5th Street and May Ave in Yuma, Arizona. The investigation began after deputies responded to a report of a man found dead. During their investigation, it was determined that the man, identified as 18-year-old Omarion Valenzuela, was a victim of a homicide.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward and contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling 78-CRIME. This information may be crucial in helping solve the case and bring justice to the victim and their family.

Local news outlet KYMA was present at the scene as investigators were conducting their search. The neighborhood was being canvassed as authorities gathered evidence and interviewed potential witnesses. While more information is expected to be released at a later time, the YCSO has not provided any additional details about the incident.

As the investigation continues, it is important for the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that may be relevant to the case. The YCSO is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and will work diligently to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

Residents of Yuma, Arizona, are advised to stay updated on KYMA.com for the latest developments regarding this case. The community’s cooperation and support are essential in assisting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to solve crimes and maintain a safe environment for all residents.

Homicides are tragic events that deeply impact communities. The loss of a young life like Omarion Valenzuela’s is a devastating blow to his family, friends, and the entire Yuma community. It is hoped that with the cooperation of the public, the investigation will progress swiftly, leading to a resolution and closure for all those affected by this senseless act of violence..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...