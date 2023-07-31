16-year-old Robert Clark killed, 17-year-old injured in Annapolis double shooting

Annapolis, Maryland, was struck by tragedy on the evening of July 27, 2023, when a double shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy and left another 17-year-old critically injured. The incident occurred at around 10:19 p.m. on Copeland Street, where multiple reports of shots fired prompted swift action from the local police department.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a gravely wounded 16-year-old male lying on the ground. Despite the efforts of first responders to resuscitate him, the young victim, later identified as Robert Clark of Annapolis, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on-site. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was also found in the vicinity. He was immediately airlifted to a nearby trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing the need to address the dangerous and disturbing behavior that led to this horrific event. Police Chief Edward Jackson echoed these sentiments, vowing to work closely with city agencies and community partners to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crimes to justice.

As of now, no suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. The Annapolis Police Department urges anyone with information related to the crime to come forward and assist in their efforts. Detectives can be reached at (410) 260-3439, and anonymous tips can be submitted to (410) 280-CLUE (2583).

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and collective action against violence in communities. It highlights the importance of fostering a safe and secure environment for residents, particularly the younger generation. The loss of a young life is always a devastating blow, and it is crucial that individuals and authorities work together to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future..

