Woman killed and man injured in north Omaha shooting, victim identified as Lezah Lewis.

Omaha Police are currently conducting an investigation following a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and left a man injured.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., officers from the Omaha Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the vicinity of 24th and Binney streets. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Lezah Lewis, was swiftly transported to Bergan Mercy for medical attention. Tragically, Lewis succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Disturbingly, it was later revealed that she was pregnant.

Additionally, a 48-year-old man arrived at Creighton University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently transferred to Nebraska Medicine for further treatment. It remains unclear what his connection to the incident is, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit can be reached at (402) 444-5656. Alternatively, individuals can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. It is important to note that tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in this homicide case are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

As the investigation continues, updates will be provided. This story is still developing, and 6 News will keep its audience informed with the latest information.

This tragic event has left the Omaha community shocked and saddened. The loss of a young woman’s life, made even more heartbreaking by the fact that she was pregnant, is a devastating blow. The authorities are working tirelessly to bring justice to those responsible for this senseless act of violence. The community is encouraged to come forward with any information that may assist in apprehending the suspect or suspects involved in this tragedy..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...