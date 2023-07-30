Video Surfaces of Group Thrashing Men in Moga, Inter-Gang Rivalry Suspected (WATCH)

A shocking video of a group brutally beating two men has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Moga, Punjab, near the Moga Traffic Police Station. The disturbing footage shows four to five men mercilessly thrashing the victims with bamboo sticks on a busy street. One of the victims appears to be injured as he is dragged to the ground and continues to be assaulted.

Initial information suggests that the incident arose from animosity between two rival groups. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are actively searching for those involved in the attack. This incident raises concerns about the prevailing inter-gang rivalry in the area and the need for stricter law enforcement measures to ensure public safety.

Interestingly, this incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force, in collaboration with the Moga police, apprehended three shooters involved in the murder of Santokh Singh. The shooters were identified as members of the Gopi Dallewalia gang. Along with the arrests, the authorities also seized three .32 caliber pistols, 10 live cartridges, and a Hyundai Verna car that was used in Singh’s murder on July 16.

These recent incidents highlight the escalating violence and gang-related activities in Punjab. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to take swift action and bring the perpetrators to justice. Additionally, efforts should be made to address the root causes of these inter-gang rivalries and implement effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

It is disheartening to witness such acts of violence in our society. Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected in their communities. It is the responsibility of both the government and citizens to work together to ensure the well-being of all individuals. By promoting peace, unity, and understanding, we can create a safer and more harmonious society for everyone..

