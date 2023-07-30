Victim Identified in Dallas Triple Shooting: Mario Marchbanks

Dallas Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in the entertainment district of Deep Ellum, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition. The shooting took place at the corner of Commerce Street and South Pearl Expressway around 2:30 am on Sunday. Two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, and unfortunately, 22-year-old Mario Marchbanks succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still unclear, but Dallas activist Mar Butler believes that addressing the root cause of violence is the key solution. Butler emphasizes the need for better communication, engagement, prevention, and intervention processes to tackle the issue. He believes that there is a disconnection somewhere in these areas, and it is crucial to get ahead of it.

This shooting comes at a time when crime numbers in Dallas have been alarming. The city has seen a 10% increase in homicides so far this year, with 150 murders reported as of last week. Butler, who is the founder and CEO of TREE Leadership Organization, stresses that violent crime impacts the entire city and not just specific areas where crimes are being committed. He mentions that many perpetrators do not even reside in the areas where the crimes occur.

To address the issue of crime prevention, Butler has organized the Village Project back-to-school event on August 5th at the Hiawatha Recreation Center. This event aims to support families as children return to school, provide critical resources, and promote the message of non-violence. The event will focus on various aspects such as job placement, job training, and mental health, which are all crucial components in reducing violent crime.

The investigation into the triple shooting is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified yet. Dallas Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them at 214-671-3603.

It is clear that there is a pressing need for proactive measures to address violence in Dallas. By focusing on community outreach, prevention programs, and providing critical resources, it is hoped that the city can reduce crime and create a safer environment for its residents..

