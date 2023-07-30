Trans Activist Dana Rivers Accused of Preying on Inmates at Women’s Prison, Raises Concerns About California’s Incarceration Policies

A transgender triple murderer, Dana Rivers, who is currently housed in a women’s prison, has been accused of preying on other inmates and boasting about receiving special treatment due to California’s progressive incarceration policies. Rivers, 68, brutally shot and stabbed a lesbian couple, Charlotte Reed and Patricia Wright, before turning the gun on their 19-year-old adopted son in November 2016. The judge presiding over her case called it the most depraved crime he had ever handled.

However, a 2021 California law allows prisoners to request placement based on their gender identity, which has allowed Rivers to cause havoc in the Central California Women’s Facility. Inmates have reported that Rivers has been leering at them to make them uncomfortable, bragging about special treatment, and forcing them to push her around in a wheelchair. This lenient policy has raised concerns about the safety of female prisoners and has led to the firing of an inmate who filed a complaint against the policy.

The introduction of Senate Bill 132 in 2021, which allows prisoners to choose their prison based on their gender identity, has allowed Rivers to target the women’s prison. At the time of the bill’s passing, just over 1 percent of California’s prison population identified as transgender. Several other states have passed similar laws, including Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Rivers carried out the brutal killings in a hate crime after being banned from attending a women-only lesbian festival. She shot and stabbed the couple multiple times before shooting their adopted son. She was found holding a can of gasoline and had weapons in her pockets when police arrived at the scene.

Critics argue that allowing transgender prisoners to choose their housing based on gender identity endangers the lives of female inmates and undermines the purpose of rehabilitation. The case of Dana Rivers highlights the controversy surrounding this issue and raises important questions about the safety and well-being of female prisoners..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...