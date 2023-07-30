Three arrested in Visakhapatnam for murder of auto-rickshaw driver Chiranjeevi.

The Kancharapalem police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver. Two youth, identified as B. Uday Kumar (19) and O. Satish (20) from Kancharapalem, have been arrested, and a juvenile has also been taken into custody. The victim, Ch. Chiranjeevi, was killed on the night of July 28 in what seems to be the result of an ongoing dispute between Uday Kumar and Chiranjeevi.

According to Inspector N Sai of the Kancharapalem police station, there had been petty disagreements between Uday Kumar and Chiranjeevi for the past few months. These disputes escalated to the point where the two youths, along with the juvenile, allegedly took the life of the auto-rickshaw driver. The exact details of the murder have not been disclosed, but it is evident that the situation had become hostile between the parties involved.

The police acted swiftly and apprehended the suspects, ensuring that they face the consequences of their actions. The two individuals, Uday Kumar and Satish, have been sent to remand, while the juvenile is in police custody. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and establish the motive behind the crime.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and seeking mediation when disputes arise. Petty disagreements should never escalate to the point of violence, as it can have devastating consequences for all parties involved. It is essential for individuals to find constructive ways to address their differences and prevent them from spiraling out of control.

The Kancharapalem police’s swift action in apprehending the suspects highlights their dedication to maintaining law and order in the community. By bringing the culprits to justice, they send a message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. The investigation into the murder case will continue, and the authorities will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to ensure a fair trial and deliver justice to the victim and their family..

