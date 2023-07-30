The Human Cost of ACL Injuries: Lauren Sesselmann’s Story

ACL injuries are a common occurrence among female soccer players, with one in 19 experiencing a tear. This statistic has been brought to the forefront with notable absences at the 2023 World Cup, including Canadian star Janine Beckie and American star Christen Press. The increased risk of ACL injuries for women is not new, with studies and medical reports pointing to several factors that make female athletes more vulnerable to these injuries.

Biomechanical differences between male and female bodies, such as wider hips and different knee angles, can lead to altered movement patterns and greater strain on the knee joint during play. Hormonal fluctuations and weaker muscle strength surrounding the knee area during specific phases of the menstrual cycle have also been identified as potential risk factors. Additionally, gendered early childhood play and a lack of resources at the professional level put unique demands on the ACLs of many women players.

ACL injuries typically occur when an athlete plants their foot and quickly pivots or lands awkwardly from a jump. The ability to control body movements and develop physical strength, endurance, proprioception, and coordination at an early age plays a significant role in preventing these injuries. The impact of ACL injuries on female soccer players extends beyond the physical realm, often causing psychological and emotional distress.

As awareness grows around this issue, coaches, medical professionals, and sports organizations are working collaboratively to develop injury prevention protocols and tailored rehabilitation techniques. By implementing mobility exercises, promoting proper landing and cutting techniques, and incorporating strength training, these initiatives aim to mitigate the risk of ACL injuries.

The need for injury prevention strategies, rehabilitation care, and mental health support following an ACL injury becomes increasingly urgent as women’s soccer gains more popularity and competitive intensity. It is crucial to safeguard the well-being and career longevity of female players by providing them with the necessary resources and support.

Despite the challenges posed by ACL injuries, many female soccer players have found their way back to the pitch. Lauren Sesselmann, for example, had to forgo her opportunity to play for Manchester City to rehab her ACL injury but was able to recover in time to represent Canada at the 2015 Women’s World Cup. The mental aspect of such injuries should not be underestimated, as they can be incredibly difficult for athletes who have hopes and dreams tied to their sport..

