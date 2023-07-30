Terrifying Moment: Armed Man Takes Hostages in Victoria’s Secret Store at Miami Beach Mall Before Cops Shoot Him Dead: Gunman Had Escaped from Jail Over 1,500 Miles Away in New Hampshire – Darien Young Identified as Deceased

In a terrifying incident at a Victoria’s Secret store in Miami Beach, an armed man took hostages before being shot dead by police. The man was identified as 29-year-old Darien Young, who had escaped from a New Hampshire prison just six days prior.

Young had made a break from his transitional housing unit in the minimum-security New Hampshire Department of Corrections on July 21. Nearly 1,500 miles away, on July 27, police were called to the Victoria’s Secret location in Miami Beach for a disturbance. Officers arrived on the scene and began evacuating nearby stores.

Eventually, they encountered Young inside the lingerie chain store, threatening two people with a knife. In response, an officer opened fire and shot him. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and the area was quickly cordoned off. Young was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Young had been initially jailed on charges of receiving stolen property, burglary, falsifying evidence, and controlled drug acts prohibited. He was eligible for parole as early as July 31, just three days after the shooting incident. The officer who shot Young, identified as Officer Corey Jackson, was a veteran on the force and received support from his fellow officers after the incident.

The identities of the hostages and the motive behind Young’s actions have not been revealed. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the shooting, following standard protocol.

This alarming incident serves as a reminder of the risks and dangers that law enforcement officers face daily. Their quick response and decisive actions helped prevent further harm to innocent individuals. The community and the nation as a whole are grateful for their bravery and commitment to public safety..

