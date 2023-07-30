Teenager Faces Open Murder Charge After Parking Lot Shooting Near Las Vegas Strip; Victim Identified as Tymere Snead

A 19-year-old teenager, Robtravion Lee, is facing multiple charges, including open murder, after a man was shot in a parking lot near the Las Vegas Strip. Lee also faces three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, and an open murder charge.

The incident occurred on July 7, around 5 p.m., when Metro police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Tymere Snead, was rushed to University Medical Center but was pronounced dead later on. The cause of death, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, was a gunshot wound to the torso.

The suspect, Robtravion Lee, had fled the scene before the officers arrived. However, on Friday, July 28, Lee was identified as the suspect and subsequently taken into custody without incident. He was then booked at the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Robtravion Lee is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Monday morning, where he will face the charges brought against him.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States, particularly in cities like Las Vegas. It serves as a reminder of the importance of implementing stricter gun control measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The loss of Tymere Snead’s life is a devastating reminder of the consequences of gun violence and the need for communities to come together to address this issue.

As the case unfolds, it is crucial for the justice system to ensure a fair trial for both the victim and the accused. The court proceedings will determine the appropriate course of action and the potential consequences for Robtravion Lee if found guilty..

