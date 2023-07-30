Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder of Kimberly Nicole Hart

31-year-old Kimberly Nicole Hart of Highland Avenue in Harmony was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on multiple charges. According to reports, she is facing a single felony count of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy, accessory after the fact, and four felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The arrest took place last Wednesday when an Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Jennings Road and Friendship Road. The vehicle was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer identified the driver as Kimberly Nicole Hart and proceeded to discuss the violation with her.

During the course of investigation, deputies discovered that Hart had several outstanding warrants for her arrest from Mecklenburg County. Her information was run through a National Database System, confirming the warrants. As a result, she was taken into custody and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Hart’s bond has been set at $1,000,000 dollars secured. However, she is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. No court date has been listed for her appearance.

The charges against Hart are serious and carry severe penalties if she is convicted. Attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a weapon into occupied property are all considered violent offenses and are treated with utmost seriousness by the justice system.

It is important to note that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Therefore, it is crucial to await the legal process to unfold and for all the evidence to be presented before drawing any conclusions. As the case progresses, more information will likely become available, shedding light on the events leading up to the arrest and the motive behind the alleged crimes committed by Kimberly Nicole Hart..

