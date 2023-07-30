Superstar Pride Allegedly Threatened Barber’s Grandmother with Gun

Superstar Pride, a rapper from Panola County, has been arrested in connection with the murder of his barber, Marcus Wheatley. The details of the gruesome scene are now emerging, thanks to an exclusive interview with Mary Ann Strong, Wheatley’s grandmother.

According to WREG-TV in Memphis, Strong revealed that Pride broke into her house and started chasing Wheatley with a gun. Eventually, he shot and killed Wheatley. After the shooting, Pride allegedly turned the gun on Strong.

“The young man was shooting at him and he finally shot him down,” Strong said. “He fell here and he shot about three times after he fell and he walked over to me and he pointed the gun at me and asked me if I was going to tell it … And he came back out here and fired a last shot in his head.”

Superstar Pride turned himself in to the Panola County Detention Center on July 19 and has been denied bond. He will remain in custody until his next hearing.

The murder of Marcus Wheatley has shocked the community of Panola County. Wheatley’s body was found with multiple bullet wounds in a home on Highway 35 North. As soon as Pride was identified as a suspect, a manhunt for his arrest began. Fortunately, Pride made it easy for law enforcement by surrendering himself shortly after.

The motive behind the murder is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The community is mourning the loss of Wheatley, who was well-known and respected in the area. His tragic death serves as a reminder of the violence that can occur even in small communities.

Superstar Pride, once seen as a rising star in the music industry, now faces serious legal consequences for his alleged actions. As the case progresses, more details may emerge, shedding light on the events leading up to the murder. For now, the community mourns the loss of Marcus Wheatley and seeks justice for his untimely death..

