“Skeletal Remains Found on Hunting Property Identified as Missing Man Michael Lynn Dillard”

Skeletal human remains found on a hunting property in Graysville, Alabama last December have been identified as Michael Lynn Dillard, 49. The identification was made through DNA testing, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

The remains were discovered on December 13, 2022, just before 6 p.m. on a private hunting property in the 100 block of Sherry Street. Dillard had been reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on April 1, 2020. The last known sighting of him alive was on November 24, 2019.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating the circumstances surrounding Dillard’s disappearance and subsequent death. No cause of death has been released at this time.

The discovery of the skeletal remains brings some closure to Dillard’s family, who have been searching for answers for over two years. The identification process was made possible through advancements in DNA testing, which have become increasingly accurate and reliable in recent years.

Cases like these highlight the importance of DNA testing in forensic investigations. DNA technology has revolutionized the field of forensic science, allowing investigators to identify individuals based on even the smallest traces of genetic material. This has proven invaluable in solving cold cases and providing closure to families of missing persons.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office will continue their investigation into Dillard’s death, hoping to uncover more details and bring justice to his family. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the presence of his remains on the hunting property raise many questions that investigators will diligently work to answer.

As technology continues to advance, we can expect DNA testing to play an increasingly crucial role in solving crimes and identifying human remains. The ability to provide answers and closure to families who have lost loved ones is a testament to the power of forensic science and the dedication of law enforcement agencies..

