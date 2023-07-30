Skeletal Remains Found on Graysville Hunting Property in December Identified as Missing Man Michael Lynn Dillard

Skeletal human remains that were discovered on a hunting property in Graysville, Alabama, in December 2022 have finally been identified. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, DNA testing played a crucial role in determining the identity of the remains.

The discovery took place on December 13, 2022, just before 6 p.m., on a private hunting property located in the 100 block of Sherry Street. The remains were found by individuals who were exploring the area. The coroner’s office was contacted, and an investigation was launched.

After several months of analysis and testing, the human remains were identified as belonging to Michael Lynn Dillard, a 49-year-old man. Dillard had been reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on April 1, 2020. The last confirmed sighting of Dillard alive was on November 24, 2019.

The sheriff’s office is now working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding Dillard’s disappearance and subsequent death. It is still unclear what led to his demise, and a cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

The identification of the remains brings a sense of closure to Dillard’s family and loved ones, who have been living with the uncertainty of his whereabouts for over a year. While it is undoubtedly a heartbreaking outcome, knowing the truth provides some solace and allows them to begin the grieving process.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office will leave no stone unturned in their quest for answers. They will work tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and piece together the events leading up to Dillard’s disappearance.

In the coming weeks, more details may emerge as investigators delve deeper into the case. It is hoped that the truth will ultimately be revealed, providing closure not only for Dillard’s family but also for the community that has been following this unsettling mystery..

