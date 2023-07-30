Shanese Bradshaw Identified as Woman Hit and Killed in North Highlands

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in North Highlands on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a young woman. The victim has been identified as Shanese Marielee Bradshaw, a 25-year-old resident of the area. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed her identity following the accident, which took place at the intersection of Watt and Orange Grove avenues.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, the suspect vehicle involved in the collision is a black 2011 Lexus GS350 with the license plate number 9ELX700. Shockingly, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking Bradshaw. Authorities are now actively searching for the car, which is expected to have noticeable damage to the right side, potentially including a missing right side mirror.

Law enforcement agencies are urging any witnesses who may have seen the collision or have any information about the suspect vehicle to come forward and contact investigators at (916) 861-1300 or (916) 861-2300. The assistance of the public in providing leads is crucial in apprehending the driver responsible for this tragic hit-and-run incident.

Hit-and-run accidents are a serious issue that can have devastating consequences for victims and their families. Leaving the scene of an accident is not only morally wrong but also a criminal offense. It is essential for drivers to take responsibility for their actions and stay at the scene to ensure that injured individuals receive prompt medical attention and that law enforcement can conduct a thorough investigation.

In the wake of this tragic incident, the community is reminded to remain vigilant on the roads and report any suspicious activity or accidents immediately. By working together and providing information to authorities, we can help bring justice to victims of hit-and-run incidents and make our streets safer for everyone..

