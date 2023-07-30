Second Man Charged in Armed Robbery and Fatal Shooting of Tyron Patrick in Waukegan

A second man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery and fatal shooting of a North Chicago man that resulted in the victim crashing into a building in Waukegan. The incident occurred on June 13, 2021, when the Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 1600 block of 11th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a building. Inside the vehicle, they found Tyron Patrick, 34, of North Chicago, slumped over the steering wheel with gunshot wounds. Sadly, Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later revealed that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation into the incident and identified Anthony Wilson Jr., 21, of Waukegan, as a suspect. Wilson was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has been held in the Lake County Jail on a $2 million bond since October 2021.

Recently, a grand jury indicted a second suspect, Akhenaton G. Taylor, 27, on four counts of murder and one count of armed robbery in connection with the case. Taylor, who has no known residence, was already incarcerated in the Lake County Jail for unrelated charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Following the filing of the new murder charges, Taylor’s bond was set at $10 million.

The arrest and indictment of these two suspects bring some hope for justice for Tyron Patrick’s family and the community affected by this tragic incident. The Waukegan Police Department’s efforts, along with the cooperation of the Lake County authorities, have led to progress in the investigation. As the legal proceedings continue, the community will be looking for a fair and thorough examination of the evidence to ensure that those responsible for this senseless act of violence are held accountable..

