One Woman Dead, Another Hospitalized in North Fair Oaks Stabbing: Jose Uriarte-Martinez Arrested

A Redwood City man has been arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies after two women were stabbed, one fatally, at a home in unincorporated North Fair Oaks. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Fair Oaks Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office received a distress call at around 12:30 a.m. from a woman who was screaming for help and claiming that someone was trying to kill her. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a man covered in blood outside the residence. Inside, they discovered two women with multiple stab wounds. Both victims were rushed to Stanford Hospital, where one sadly succumbed to her injuries. The other woman is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jose Uriarte-Martinez, was immediately taken into custody. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and child endangerment, among others. Uriarte-Martinez is being held at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Maguire Correctional Facility, with no bail set.

Authorities believe that the attack was a result of domestic violence and have assured the public that there is no further threat to the community. The Sheriff’s Office has extended their support and resources to the affected family and individuals in the wake of this tragic event.

For anyone in a dangerous situation, there are helplines available for immediate assistance and support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, and the San Mateo County Domestic Hotline is available at 650-312-8515.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office also collaborates with Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse (C.O.R.A.), an organization that provides 24/7 support. They can be reached at 1-800-300-1080.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and provide their assistance. Detective Baggetta can be reached at 650-740-9149 or baggetta@smcgov.org, and Detective Piper can be contacted at 650-363-4062 or Jpiper@smcgov.org. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the San Mateo County Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700..

