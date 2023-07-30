One Person Shot Dead in Patna During Resistance to Illegal Sand Mining

A man was killed in a village near Bihta in rural Patna when the henchmen of a sand mafia gang opened fire on villagers who were resisting illegal sand mining in their fields. The deceased, identified as Ramvichar Rai, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the clash occurred between two groups over the illegal sand mining near the Sone river ghat. The sand mafia gang was forcefully mining sand from the diara field that belonged to the villagers, prompting the other group to protest and clash with them. Both sides exchanged gunfire.

The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem, and a written complaint was filed against 25 named persons from the same village. Two individuals have been detained for interrogation, and a police team is camping at the village to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Police sources revealed that the sand mafia gangs have encroached upon land used for growing vegetables. The firing started from the sand mafia side while the villagers were sitting at the Sun Temple of the village in the morning. One man sitting at the temple was shot, causing the villagers to seek shelter inside the temple and return fire in self-defense.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal sand mining and the power struggles between sand mafia gangs and local residents. The encroachment on agricultural land and the resulting clashes pose a threat to the livelihoods and safety of the villagers.

Authorities must take decisive action to curb the activities of the sand mafia and protect the rights of the villagers. Strict enforcement of laws against illegal mining and the provision of adequate security measures are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of the local population.

Additionally, awareness campaigns and community engagement programs should be implemented to educate the villagers about their rights and empower them to resist illegal activities effectively. Only through collective efforts and strong governance can the menace of sand mafia and its associated violence be eradicated, allowing communities to live in peace and harmony..

