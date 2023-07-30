One person dead in Bertie County hit and run, victim identified as Emmanuel Foreman

A tragic incident occurred early this morning in Bertie County, North Carolina, as a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on a two-lane highway. The Highway Patrol received a call around 5 a.m. reporting a hit-and-run on Highway 305, just outside of Aulander. The victim, identified as Emmanuel Foreman, 28, of Aulander, was walking on the road when he was hit.

According to troopers, Foreman had likely been with his friends earlier and was on his way home when the accident occurred. The details surrounding the vehicle that hit him remain unknown, and the authorities are currently without any leads in the case. They are urging anyone with information or tips to contact Ahoskie’s Highway Patrol Office at 252-332-6800.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to remain vigilant at all times. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable on highways, and drivers must exercise caution and adhere to speed limits to avoid accidents. Hit-and-run incidents not only result in fatalities but also leave families devastated and searching for answers.

It is crucial for the community to come together and support law enforcement in their efforts to find the responsible party in this hit-and-run case. By providing any information or tips, individuals can play a crucial role in bringing justice to Emmanuel Foreman and his grieving family.

In the wake of this tragic event, authorities may consider implementing additional safety measures on Highway 305 to prevent similar incidents in the future. This could include improved lighting, speed limit adjustments, or the installation of pedestrian walkways.

Ultimately, it is the responsibility of both drivers and pedestrians to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers should remain attentive and cautious, especially in areas where pedestrians are likely to be present. Pedestrians, on the other hand, should use designated walkways and crossroads whenever possible to reduce the risk of accidents.

As the investigation into this hit-and-run continues, the community mourns the loss of Emmanuel Foreman and hopes that justice will be served..

