Ocala Man Arrested for Two Counts of Murder, One Count of Attempted Murder in University Avenue Shooting: Ja’zier Antonio Myers Identified as Suspect

Ja’zier Antonio Myers, a 20-year-old resident of Ocala, was arrested in Gainesville, Florida in the early morning hours on charges of homicide and attempted homicide. The arrest came after Myers allegedly shot three individuals on University Avenue.

According to reports, Gainesville Police Department officers who were in the area for crowd control heard gunshots at around 2:42 a.m. They discovered three victims who had been shot. One victim was found in front of Checkers, another was found in the same area, and a third victim was found in front of Bodytech. Sadly, two of the victims later succumbed to their injuries.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Myers walking near the third victim shortly before the shooting occurred. The video allegedly shows Myers shooting the victim in the head at close range as they passed by Bodytech. The second victim, who was ordering food at Checkers, stated that he witnessed Myers shoot the first victim at close range before being shot himself while attempting to flee.

Witnesses at the scene informed officers that an unknown person, later identified as Myers, had entered their car with a gun. Myers refused to exit the vehicle until officers approached, at which point he dropped the weapon and was detained.

During the investigation, Myers initially denied being in the area at the time of the shooting. However, when shown still photos from surveillance videos, he confirmed his presence. Despite this confirmation, Myers denied any involvement in the shooting, claiming that he had no recollection of the events and suggesting that he may have been drugged.

Myers has no prior criminal history in Alachua or Marion counties. Bail information was not available during the weekend.

It is important to note that articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies, and the charges listed are only accusations until proven guilty in a court of law. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven otherwise..

