Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office Regrets Murder of State Agent

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) has launched an investigation into the homicide of a member of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and the injuries sustained by other officers during a recent operation. The incident took place in the context of an operation conducted by the anti-kidnapping group.

The victim, identified as AALH, was a dedicated member of the AEI. His tragic death is a devastating loss for both his family and the law enforcement community in Oaxaca. The investigation folder has been initiated to bring justice to those responsible for this heinous crime.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face every day in their pursuit of justice and public safety. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect the community, and their sacrifice should never be forgotten.

The FGEO is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide. They will leave no stone unturned in their quest to bring the perpetrators to justice. It is imperative that those responsible for this senseless act of violence are held accountable for their actions.

In addition to the homicide, several other officers were injured during the operation. Their injuries serve as a testament to the dangerous and unpredictable nature of their work. These officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the citizens of Oaxaca, and their dedication and bravery should be commended.

The loss of a fellow officer is a devastating blow to the law enforcement community. It is a reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. As a society, we must come together to support and honor the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

The investigation into the homicide and injuries is ongoing, and the FGEO is urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. It is only through the collective efforts of law enforcement and the community that justice can be served and those responsible can be brought to justice..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...