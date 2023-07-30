Nightclub security guard allegedly beaten to death in Hollywood: police

A security guard was killed in a brutal attack by a large mob outside a nightclub in Hollywood early Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub on Santa Monica Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a group of 10 people attacking the security guard around 2 a.m.

The victim, a male in his 30s, was working at the nightclub when he was confronted by the group for unknown reasons. He fell into the street, and the group proceeded to kick and stomp him, causing his death. It is still unclear whether the fight originated inside the club and spilled onto the street or if it began outside entirely. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Video footage from the scene captured first responders attempting life-saving measures on the security guard as he lay in the street. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The nightclub, Dragonfly Hollywood, was still open and filled with patrons at the time of the incident. The club was hosting its weekly Signature Saturdays event, with Tee Grizzley headlining the festivities.

The club also has an event called Sunday Night Fever, but it is uncertain whether it will be postponed following the security guard’s death. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers faced by security guards who work in nightlife establishments. They often find themselves dealing with unruly crowds and potential confrontations. The loss of this security guard’s life is a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of those who work in these environments. The investigation into this incident will hopefully shed light on the circumstances surrounding the attack and lead to justice for the victim..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...