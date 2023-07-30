New Haven Barracks / DUI #1: Scott Collins Arrested for Impaired Driving

In a recent incident, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 and Monkton Rd. in Ferrisburgh, VT. The driver, Scott Collins, a 29-year-old resident of Middlebury, VT, was pulled over for a motor vehicle violation. During the interaction, the troopers noticed signs of impairment and suspected Collins of driving under the influence (DUI).

Without any resistance, Collins was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. After the necessary procedures, Collins was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The court date is currently scheduled for September 18, 2023, at 12:30 PM. However, it is important to note that court dates and times are subject to change, so it is advisable to contact the criminal court clerk for confirmation.

The Vermont State Police takes incidents of impaired driving seriously and remains committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens on the road. DUI cases can have severe consequences, not only for the individuals involved but also for innocent bystanders. Through proactive traffic enforcement and vigilant monitoring, the state police aim to deter and apprehend those who choose to drive under the influence.

It is crucial for all drivers to remember the importance of driving responsibly and safely. Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only illegal but also endangers the lives of oneself and others. The Vermont State Police encourages individuals to use designated drivers, public transportation, or ride-sharing services when under the influence. Additionally, reporting any suspected impaired drivers to the authorities can help prevent potential accidents and save lives.

The incident involving Scott Collins serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat impaired driving and promote public safety. The Vermont State Police will continue to uphold its duty to protect the community and enforce traffic laws, ensuring that all drivers adhere to responsible and lawful behavior on the roads..

