Murder Suspect Lived with Dead Roommate for Extended Period of Time: Victim Identified as Beverly Ma

A Nevada man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly living with his roommate’s deceased body for an extended period of time. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report on July 26th stating that a deceased woman was inside a home. The police classified her death as a homicide but did not provide any further details about the circumstances.

The victim has been identified as Beverly Ma, and her sister had reached out to authorities to conduct a welfare check. Shockingly, Ma had been dead inside the master bedroom closet for two months. The family had not been in close contact with Ma, and the last time they saw her was in April. They had received subsequent texts from Ma’s phone saying she couldn’t make a family trip, but when they tried to reach out again, there was no response.

According to reports, when the family went to check on Ma, the accused, George Anthony Bone, told them she was dead. He claimed he didn’t call the police because he knew he would be arrested. When one of Ma’s relatives insisted on seeing her, Bone disturbingly responded, “Why do you have to see? If you want to see, I can show her to you,” and led them to the master bedroom.

The details of this case are shocking and disturbing. It raises questions about the relationship between Bone and Ma and what could have led to such a tragic outcome. The fact that Bone allegedly lived with Ma’s deceased body for an extended period of time is deeply unsettling.

It is essential that law enforcement authorities thoroughly investigate this case to uncover the truth about what happened to Beverly Ma. The family deserves answers and justice for their loved one.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining regular contact with loved ones and reporting any suspicions or concerns to the authorities. It is crucial to look out for one another and to take action if something seems amiss..

