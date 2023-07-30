Mumbai Cops Arrest Delhi Student Involved in Loan App Scam Extortion

The VP Road police in Mumbai have arrested a 19-year-old student from New Delhi for his involvement in a loan app scam. The student, Hari Om Satyender Singh, joined the scamsters in an attempt to earn extra pocket money. He became familiar with the scamsters while playing the online game PUBG, where he was offered extra money.

According to the police, Singh was staying with his family in New Delhi and is a first-year Bachelor of Arts student. The scam involved extorting money from people by threatening to send their morphed pictures to their relatives. The scamsters would take access to all the applications and other information on the borrower’s mobile phone, including personal pictures. They would then morph the pictures and use them to blackmail the victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old businesswoman from south Mumbai, reported the incident to the police. She had downloaded a loan app and borrowed money from it. After the loan amount was deposited in her account, Singh and his accomplice started calling and threatening her. They initially demanded Rs 10,000 from her, which she paid. However, they continued to threaten her and demanded another Rs 2,500. Despite sending the money, they sent morphed pictures to her relatives and demanded more money.

The victim eventually approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The police started investigating the case, scrutinizing call data records and bank account details. They traced the accused in New Delhi and arrested him.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Singh had been involved in the scam for the past few months. The money earned through fraudulent means was deposited in his bank account. The police suspect that there may be more victims, as they found money from several other accounts deposited in his account.

Singh was produced before the court and remanded in police custody. The police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend other members of the scam. This incident highlights the dangers of online scams and the importance of staying vigilant while using loan apps or sharing personal information online..

