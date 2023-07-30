Mother Urges Mental-Health Treatment After Winter Haven Murder-Suicide: Remembering Riley Groover, Camdyn Rider, and Baby Oliver

In a tragic turn of events, a woman in Winter Haven is mourning the loss of her son, his partner, and their unborn child. The couple, Riley Groover and Camdyn Rider, were victims of a murder-suicide that took place on July 21. Groover shot and killed Rider, who was eight months pregnant, before taking his own life. The woman, identified only as Bonnie, is devastated by the loss but is afraid to hold a funeral due to the possibility of “haters” showing up to ruin it.

Bonnie shared that her son, Groover, had struggled with serious mental illness throughout his life. She emphasized the importance of seeking treatment for mental health issues, stating that people often underestimate the need for counseling. She also mentioned that she would be seeking grief counseling herself, as she is devastated by the loss of her son.

Groover’s troubled childhood was marked by signs of mental illness from a young age. He was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and Asperger Syndrome. He had a history of suicide attempts and struggled with bullying and difficulties in school. Despite his challenges, he managed to earn a high school diploma and had aspirations of working in fields like automotive work and photography.

Rider, Groover’s partner, identified as a transgender man. Bonnie shared that Rider planned to undergo a physical transition after giving birth and finishing breastfeeding. The couple was deeply in love, and Bonnie spoke fondly of Rider, referring to them as her own child.

The tragedy has drawn attention to the importance of mental health treatment and support for individuals struggling with mental illness. It serves as a reminder that mental health issues should be taken seriously and that seeking help is crucial. Bonnie hopes that by sharing her son’s story, she can raise awareness and prevent others from experiencing a similar tragedy..

