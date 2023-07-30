Man Arrested for Killing Roommate and Keeping Body in Closet

A horrifying incident occurred in Nevada this week, as a 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his female roommate and living with her body for over two months. George Anthony Bone was charged with one count of open murder in the slaying of Beverly Ma.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call on July 26 about a deceased adult female at a residence. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, who appeared to have been dead for an extended period of time. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, the Homicide Section was called in, and Bone was identified as the suspect.

The victim, Beverly Ma, was known to Bone as they had been classmates in high school and had been living together for about a year. Ma’s family members became concerned when they hadn’t heard from her in weeks and received an unusually large air conditioning bill. When they went to the shared home to look for her, Bone informed them that she had been in the closet for two months. This prompted the family members to investigate further and discover Ma’s decomposing body.

Bone claimed that Ma had killed herself in May, but his story and the evidence at the scene contradicted his claim. He admitted to living in the house with Ma’s body in the closet, ordering items using her funds, and pretending to be her in text messages to her family. Bone even stated that he kept the air conditioner on its lowest setting to slow down the decomposing process.

Bone’s motive for not calling for help was his fear of going back to jail for being found with a dead body. He claimed to have barricaded the closet door out of fear that Ma would rise from the dead like in the movie “The Grudge.”

Bone is currently being held without bond in Clark County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 1.

This shocking and disturbing case highlights the lengths some individuals will go to hide their crimes. The investigation and subsequent arrest of George Anthony Bone serve as a reminder of the importance of thorough police work and the pursuit of justice for the victims of such heinous acts..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...