Lebanese Man Shoots Dead Maria Hatti Before Suicide

In a shocking incident in Lebanon, a man shot dead a woman and then took his own life after her application was rejected. The incident occurred in Zahle, where the perpetrator, Shibl Abu Najem, shot Maria Hatti in the head in a restaurant parking lot.

According to local media reports, Hatti had declined Abu Najem’s proposal to live with him as he was already married and had a daughter. This rejection seems to have triggered the violent act, as Abu Najem could not accept the rejection and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Friends of the victim have come forward with information about the perpetrator’s threatening behavior towards Hatti. He had been stalking her for the past ten days and had even threatened to kill her. This shows a clear pattern of obsessive and possessive behavior on the part of Abu Najem.

Conflicting reports have emerged about who Hatti was with at the restaurant when the incident took place. Some local media reports suggest that she was with her parents, and Abu Najem killed her in front of them. The exact details are still unclear, but regardless of the circumstances, this act of violence is deeply disturbing and tragic.

The incident highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent such acts of violence against women. It is essential to raise awareness about the importance of consent and respect in relationships and to provide support systems for victims of stalking and harassment. It is also crucial for authorities to take threats seriously and intervene before such situations escalate into violence.

The loss of Maria Hatti is a devastating blow to her friends and loved ones who describe her as a successful woman full of passion. This incident serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of violence against women and to create a safer society for everyone..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...