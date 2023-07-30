Las Vegas Man Arrested for Killing Roommate and Living with Body for Extended Period of Time: Victim Identified as Beverly Ma

In a shocking and disturbing incident, a 31-year-old man from Las Vegas has been accused of killing his female roommate and living with her dead body for several months. The suspect, George Bone, was arrested after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a report of a deceased woman inside a residence on Railroad River Ave.

According to the police report, it was determined that the woman’s death was a result of homicide. Bone is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center for open murder. The victim has been identified as Beverly Ma.

Bone admitted to the police that he was aware of Ma’s death and knew the cause of it before he was taken into custody. Shockingly, her body had been kept in a closet for approximately two months. Bone and Ma were reportedly friends who knew each other from high school and had developed a romantic relationship in 2019.

The discovery of Ma’s body came about when Bone led a witness to it. The witness had inquired about an unusually high air conditioning bill, and Bone showed them a cooler near the bedroom closet door. Inside the cooler was Ma’s body.

Bone told the police that he had placed Ma’s body in the cooler in the basement because he believed he would be alerted if she rose from the dead, similar to the plot of the movie “The Grudge.” After her death, Bone allegedly used her money, Amazon account, and phone.

It is shocking to learn that Ma had called 911 on May 4, but the call ended abruptly after dispatchers heard screams. When the police arrived at the residence, nobody answered the door. Bone claimed that he had found Ma in the closet with a belt around her neck in May, but the police did not find any evidence to support his claim.

Bone is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face the charges against him. This horrific incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting suspicious activities and ensuring the safety of those around us..

