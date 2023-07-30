Labourers Beat Burglary Suspect to Death in Ludhiana’s Jagraon: Victim’s Identity Yet to be Established

A group of labourers in Jagraon, Ludhiana, took the law into their own hands when they suspected a person of burglary. The labourers allegedly thrashed the suspect to death and dumped his body near a canal in Kothey Khajura village.

The incident occurred when the deceased broke into the labour quarters in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. Ramnath Yadav, the owner of the quarters, received a call from one of his tenants informing him about the break-in. Yadav rushed to the spot and found the labourers assaulting the suspect. He tried to intervene and asked them to inform the police, but they continued to beat the man.

After leaving the scene, Yadav came across a WhatsApp message about a body found near the canal in Kothey Khajura village. He identified the deceased through his clothes. Other tenants of the quarters confirmed to the police that some of the labourers had continued to assault the suspect after Yadav left.

The police have registered a murder case against nine individuals based on Yadav’s complaint. The accused have been identified as Varinder Kumar Yadav, Rahul, Sajan Kumar alias Vakeel, Sanjeet Singh, Ranjeet Saxena, Pappu Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Anil, and Ranjit.

The victim’s identity is still unknown, and his body has been sent for an autopsy. Announcements have been made in the surrounding areas to aid in the identification process.

City Jagraon station house officer, Inspector Jagjit Singh, stated that a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and causing disappearance of evidence. The police are currently searching for the accused to make the necessary arrests.

This incident highlights the dangers of taking the law into one’s own hands and the importance of allowing law enforcement authorities to handle criminal situations. It is crucial for individuals to report such incidents to the police rather than resorting to violence..

