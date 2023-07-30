Kenzie Theulen, Des Moines IA, Development Consultant at Principal Financial Group Has Died

It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragic passing of Kenzie Theulen, a beloved Development Consultant at Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, IA. While several news articles have mentioned the untimely demise of Kenzie, it is important to note that this is still a developing story, and the news of their passing has not been officially confirmed or validated.

Kenzie was a highly respected and dedicated professional, known for their exceptional skills and contributions to the financial industry. As a Development Consultant at Principal Financial Group, they played a vital role in the growth and success of the organization, leaving a lasting impact on their colleagues and clients alike.

Beyond their professional achievements, Kenzie was a kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of many. They were known for their infectious laughter, genuine compassion, and unwavering support for those around them. Kenzie’s warmth and positivity created a ripple effect, inspiring others to be their best selves.

The loss of Kenzie Theulen is a devastating blow to their family, friends, and the entire community. During this difficult time, we extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to all those who knew and loved Kenzie. May their cherished memories provide solace, and may they find strength in the support of one another.

As we await further information regarding Kenzie’s passing, let us remember them for the incredible person they were and the indelible mark they left on our lives. Rest in peace, Kenzie Theulen.

