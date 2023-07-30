Jared Devries Son, Easton Devries Clear Lake Death, Devries Iowa Hawkeyes Football Player Dies

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Easton Devries, the son of former NFL player Jared Devries and a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team. Multiple news articles have reported on this tragic event, but it is important to note that this news is still unfolding, and no official confirmation or validation has been provided.

Easton Devries, a talented football player and beloved member of the Clear Lake community, was known for his passion and dedication to the sport. As a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, he showcased his skills on the field and was admired by his teammates and coaches alike.

This devastating news has shocked and saddened not only Easton’s family and friends but also the entire community. As the story continues to develop, it is crucial to respect the privacy of the Devries family during this difficult time.

The loss of a young athlete, especially someone as promising as Easton, serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. The impact of his untimely passing will undoubtedly be felt throughout the sports community and beyond.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Devries family, as well as to Easton’s friends, teammates, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. May they find strength and solace in the memories they shared with Easton and the support of their loved ones.

