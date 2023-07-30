Homeopathy Doctor Raj Bihari Shot Dead While Sleeping in Siwan

Unidentified men have tragically shot dead a homeopathy doctor in Bihar’s Siwan district. The victim, identified as Raj Bihari, was a resident of Mathurapur village under the jurisdiction of Barharia police station. The incident occurred late at night while the doctor was asleep inside his house.

The sound of gunshots alerted the family members and local villagers, who rushed to the scene. They immediately transported the injured doctor to Sadar Hospital in Siwan. However, upon arrival, doctors pronounced him dead.

The police have taken prompt action, initiating an investigation into the incident. They have recorded statements from the family members and are determined to identify the attackers. The dead body has been sent for postmortem examination to gather additional evidence.

Such incidents of violence against healthcare professionals are deeply concerning. Doctors and medical practitioners play a vital role in society, dedicating their lives to the well-being and health of others. It is essential to ensure their safety and security, allowing them to carry out their duties without fear.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the police are actively working to uncover any possible clues that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the assailants. The local community is shocked and saddened by this tragic incident, and they are hopeful that justice will be served.

In the face of this tragedy, it is crucial for the authorities to take strict measures to prevent such acts of violence in the future. Strengthening security measures and increasing police presence in vulnerable areas can help deter potential criminals and protect healthcare professionals.

The loss of a dedicated healthcare professional is a loss to the entire community. Raj Bihari’s untimely demise is a stark reminder of the risks that doctors and medical practitioners face in their line of work. It is the responsibility of society as a whole to condemn such acts of violence and support efforts to create a safe and secure environment for all..

