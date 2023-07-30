Hollywood Nightclub Security Guard Beaten to Death by Mob

A security guard at Hollywood’s Dragonfly nightclub was tragically killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after being brutally beaten by a large mob. The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Wilcox Avenue, and police are still trying to piece together the details of what happened.

According to reports, officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. following reports of a group of 10 people attacking one person. The victim, who was working as a security guard at the nightclub, fell into the street during the confrontation, at which point the group proceeded to kick and stomp him to death.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities still determining whether the fight started inside the club and spilled onto the street, or if it originated outside. The victim has been identified as a male in his 30s.

Despite the tragic incident, Dragonfly nightclub remained open at the time of the security guard’s death. The club was hosting its weekly Signature Saturdays event, with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley headlining. It is unclear whether the club will continue with its Sunday Night Fever event in the wake of the tragedy.

No arrests have been made thus far, and the LAPD is urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward and contact them.

This shocking incident highlights the dangers faced by security guards and the need for increased safety measures in entertainment venues. It is crucial for clubs and establishments to prioritize the well-being of their staff and patrons, implementing effective security protocols to prevent such tragic events from occurring.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of the security guard and hopes for justice to be served in this senseless act of violence..

