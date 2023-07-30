HC staffer’s house burgled in Sector 37D; cash, gold ornaments stolen

A gang of burglars targeted the house of a secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh and made off with gold ornaments and cash. The incident occurred between 7.30 am and 12.30 pm on Friday when the high court secretary, Gaurav Arora, and his wife were at work. The burglars gained access to the ground floor house by breaking the front door locks.

Upon returning home, Gaurav and his wife discovered that their house had been ransacked, and the locks of all their almirahs had been broken. Gaurav reported to the police that several gold ornaments, including four pairs of gold earrings and a pair of diamond earrings, along with Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, had been stolen.

This incident is not an isolated one. The Chandigarh Police has recorded 59 cases of burglaries in the city in the past seven months. The most recent incident before this occurred in Sector 9, where a gang broke into a house and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore, Rs 2.50 lakh in cash, and an undisclosed amount of British Pound Sterling. The owners of the house had gone to Srinagar during the time of the burglary.

Another burglary took place in Sector 28, where the house of an NRI woman was targeted. The burglars took away gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh, Rs 4 lakh in cash, imported wristwatches, and four pashmina shawls.

The increasing number of burglaries in Chandigarh is a cause for concern. The police are investigating these cases and have registered a complaint in this recent incident. A forensics team has been dispatched to gather evidence from the scene. It is crucial for the police to apprehend the culprits and put an end to this spree of burglaries that is causing distress and financial loss to the residents of Chandigarh..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...