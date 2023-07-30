Harassed by Usurer, AIADMK Member, Wife Die by Suicide: Prakash and Saritha

In a tragic incident, an AIADMK functionary and his wife in Chennai, India, ended their lives due to harassment from a moneylender. The couple, identified as Prakash and Saritha, had borrowed Rs 1.1 lakh from a man named Raja in 2017. However, Raja demanded a high rate of interest, and Prakash was struggling to pay the monthly interest of Rs 11,000.

The harassment from Raja had become unbearable for the couple, and they decided to take their own lives. Before attempting suicide, they circulated letters and audio files to their friends, expressing their distress. Fortunately, their neighbors intervened and rushed them to Government Stanley Hospital. Unfortunately, Prakash passed away on Friday night, and Saritha succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning.

The police investigation revealed that Prakash had been unable to pay the interest regularly, which led to increased harassment from Raja. The couple had also sought help from their relatives, but their efforts were in vain. Raja not only verbally abused Prakash and Saritha but also threatened to seize their rental car.

Following the incident, the relatives of the couple protested in front of the Arambakkam police station and on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, demanding immediate action. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend Raja, who is currently on the run.

This unfortunate incident sheds light on the urgent need for stricter regulations to prevent usury and protect vulnerable borrowers. The government should take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that individuals are not subjected to such harassment. Additionally, awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about legal and safe borrowing options, as well as the available helplines for those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

It is essential that society comes together to support those in financial distress and create an environment where no one feels compelled to take such drastic measures..

