GUEST COLUMN: How Warrior Call Can Help Struggling Troops and Vets | Opinion

The 988 suicide crisis hotline celebrated its one-year anniversary recently, and the numbers show just how significant the need for mental health support is in America. In its first year, the hotline received five million contacts, highlighting the complex mental health challenge that the U.S. is facing. One of the driving factors behind this crisis is often the feeling of disconnection from friends and family, which is particularly prevalent among military members and veterans, who have always played a major role in Colorado.

Data reveals that two-thirds of veterans who die by suicide have had no contact with support services such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Even more concerning is the fact that the suicide rate among veterans is almost double that of the rest of the country. This alarming situation has caught the attention of leaders like U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, who are urging their constituents and all Americans to take meaningful action.

They are spearheading a campaign called Warrior Call, which will culminate on November 12 as National Warrior Call Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution in 2022 to mark this date, and it is expected to do so again in 2023 with even more support. The initiative has also garnered bipartisan support in the U.S. House, as well as endorsements from veteran advocates, Medal of Honor recipients, and former leaders of the VA.

Warrior Call is calling on Americans to reach out to veterans and service members, offering support and connecting them with the resources they need. Isolation often precedes suicidal ideation, and it is crucial to address this issue. In addition to post-traumatic stress, veterans may also suffer from invisible wounds linked to undiagnosed traumatic brain injuries, which can exacerbate mental health conditions and contribute to isolation and suicidal thoughts.

Furthermore, the suicide rate among veterans in Colorado and other states may be even higher than reported. Many deaths are not classified as suicide due to lack of evidence, especially in cases involving alcohol and opioid addiction. A national study revealed significant disparities between state and VA data, with the suicide rate among veterans being 2.4 times higher when including self-injury deaths.

Warrior Call emphasizes the importance of directing suffering individuals to resources like Vets 4 Warriors or the 988 hotline. One call can save a life, and veteran advocates across the nation can attest to this fact. By encouraging Coloradans to reach out to veterans and assess their well-being, Warrior Call aims to make a difference and save lives. It is a statewide commitment that can have a profound impact on the mental health crisis among veterans..

