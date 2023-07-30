Gogi Gang Member Arrested in Delhi | Identified as Pawan Alias Poona

Delhi Police apprehended a member of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang on Friday in Outer Delhi’s Bawana area. The arrest came after a brief exchange of fire, during which the suspect attempted to evade capture by opening fire at the police team. However, the police retaliated, injuring the suspect in the leg.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pawan, also known as Poona, a 23-year-old resident of Sonepat, Haryana. Upon his arrest, the police recovered a pistol, two empty rounds, one live cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle from him. Pawan is believed to be involved in several cases of extortion and robbery, making him a significant target for the police.

The apprehension of Pawan is a significant achievement for the Delhi Police, as it will likely lead to further breakthroughs in their efforts to dismantle the Jitender Gogi gang. This notorious criminal organization has been involved in several high-profile crimes in the city, causing fear and insecurity among residents.

The police have been tirelessly working to curb the activities of such criminal gangs in the city, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. The successful arrest of Pawan is a testament to their dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order.

The use of firearms by criminals is a grave concern, as it poses a threat to the lives of both law enforcement officials and innocent bystanders. The police’s swift response and ability to neutralize the suspect without any casualties demonstrate their professionalism and tactical skills.

It is crucial for the police to continue their efforts in apprehending individuals involved in criminal activities and dismantling organized gangs. This will not only bring justice to the victims but also create a safer environment for the residents of Delhi.

The Delhi Police’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of the city’s residents is commendable. Their relentless pursuit of criminals like Pawan serves as a deterrent to others involved in illegal activities, sending a strong message that crime will not be tolerated in the capital..

